Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Issued By Zacks Research

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for EMCOR Group in a report released on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.44. The consensus estimate for EMCOR Group’s current full-year earnings is $9.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 1.0 %

EME opened at $190.92 on Monday. EMCOR Group has a 12 month low of $101.86 and a 12 month high of $192.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.61.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.49. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,820,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,647,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $2,227,422.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,720,171.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,820,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,647,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,462 shares of company stock valued at $10,334,368 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EMCOR Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EME. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EMCOR Group

(Get Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.