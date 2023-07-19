QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in QUALCOMM by 409.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,011,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $331,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,517,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,823,383. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.60. The company has a market capitalization of $140.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.30%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. KeyCorp cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.96.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

