QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.96.

QCOM stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,853,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,875,479. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $138.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.60.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after buying an additional 79,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

