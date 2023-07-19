Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.55

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.55 and last traded at $25.43, with a volume of 43648 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanterix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Quanterix Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average of $16.01. The firm has a market cap of $931.51 million, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.20. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 81.08%. The business had revenue of $28.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Quanterix by 184.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Quanterix during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Quanterix by 73.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Quanterix during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.