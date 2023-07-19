QV Investors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,980 shares during the period. Centene accounts for about 1.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $13,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 5,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

CNC traded up $2.34 on Wednesday, hitting $68.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,452,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600,286. The company has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.58. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.72.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.28.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

