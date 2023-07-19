QV Investors Inc. Cuts Position in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

QV Investors Inc. lessened its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,423,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,510 shares during the quarter. TELUS International (Cda) comprises 2.7% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 1.95% of TELUS International (Cda) worth $28,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,925,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,028,000 after buying an additional 931,866 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 14.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,536,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,798,000 after purchasing an additional 699,567 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,143,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,191,000 after purchasing an additional 428,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 451.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 458,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 375,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 339.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 305,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 236,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TIXT. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance

TIXT traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.86. 222,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,240. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The company has a market cap of $720.57 million, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

