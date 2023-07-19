QV Investors Inc. Decreases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

QV Investors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,490 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 19,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,726 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,547,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418,612 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 41,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 34,377,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $1,844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,094,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,994,641. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.66.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

