QV Investors Inc. Grows Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

QV Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,850 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Netflix by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Netflix by 1,107.8% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,244 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 237.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 566.6% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,579 shares of company stock worth $34,023,766 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.60.

NFLX traded up $4.00 on Wednesday, hitting $478.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,777,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,202,333. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $407.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.10 and a 12-month high of $480.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

