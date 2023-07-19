QV Investors Inc. Has $37.54 Million Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

QV Investors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 884,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,905 shares during the quarter. Fortis accounts for 3.5% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned 0.18% of Fortis worth $37,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortis by 0.6% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 89,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Fortis by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at $22,184,000. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at $2,658,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Fortis by 310.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTS traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.10. 148,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,707. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.76 and a 52-week high of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.95 and a 200-day moving average of $42.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.44.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTS. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.14.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

