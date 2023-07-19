QV Investors Inc. Has $680,000 Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

QV Investors Inc. cut its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 26.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.60.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of CW stock traded down $1.61 on Wednesday, reaching $187.22. The company had a trading volume of 25,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $133.39 and a one year high of $191.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.74 and its 200 day moving average is $171.11.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.49 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 9.95%.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $392,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 219 shares of company stock valued at $34,039. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

