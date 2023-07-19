QV Investors Inc. Sells 19,058 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

QV Investors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,058 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada makes up about 5.5% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $58,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,583,609,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,293,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,625,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,144,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,269,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,959 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth approximately $153,411,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,087,000. 36.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.17.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.22. The stock had a trading volume of 102,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $83.63 and a 1-year high of $104.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.12). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.996 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 51.38%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

