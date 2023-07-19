QV Investors Inc. Sells 9,764 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

QV Investors Inc. cut its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,357 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 9,764 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for about 2.0% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $21,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.4 %

AEM traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.60. 539,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,830,146. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.53. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

