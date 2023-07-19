Rarible (RARI) Trading 10.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Rarible (RARI) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Rarible has a market capitalization of $15.66 million and $139,776.07 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rarible has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One Rarible token can now be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00003618 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Rarible

Rarible was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,441,025 tokens. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rarible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

