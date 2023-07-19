RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA – Get Free Report) were down 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €625.00 ($702.25) and last traded at €627.50 ($705.06). Approximately 10,953 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €650.50 ($730.90).
The firm has a fifty day moving average of €637.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of €624.62.
RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers iCombi Pro and iCombi Classic, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking paths, as well as care products for combi-steamers; iVario, a multifunctional cooking system that cooks in liquids or with contact heat; and ConnectedCooking, an online portal for the professional kitchen.
