Raymond James Downgrades Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) to Outperform

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CDPYF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CDPYF opened at $39.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.17 and a 200 day moving average of $36.06. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $40.14.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at March 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 66,000 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $17 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

