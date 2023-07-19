Raymond James Weighs in on Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $5.10 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LB. National Bank Financial raised shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. CSFB lowered shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$33.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$37.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$43.17.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$43.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$28.23 and a one year high of C$48.23.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$257.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$261.70 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 7.69%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.69%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.