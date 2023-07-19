Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Declares $0.19 Dividend

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Reaves Utility Income Fund alerts:

Reaves Utility Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UTG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.71. 293,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,403. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $34.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Reaves Utility Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,087 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,583 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 5.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 76.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.