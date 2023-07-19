Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Glaukos (GKOS)

Glaukos (NYSE: GKOS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/17/2023 – Glaukos had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $67.00 to $83.00.

7/17/2023 – Glaukos had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $52.00 to $80.00.

7/14/2023 – Glaukos was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/14/2023 – Glaukos had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/10/2023 – Glaukos had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $59.00 to $85.00.

7/4/2023 – Glaukos was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/26/2023 – Glaukos was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/26/2023 – Glaukos had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $77.00.

6/8/2023 – Glaukos was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/7/2023 – Glaukos was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $55.00.

6/5/2023 – Glaukos had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $58.00 to $67.00.

6/5/2023 – Glaukos had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $63.00.

6/1/2023 – Glaukos was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

5/31/2023 – Glaukos was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Glaukos stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.28. The stock had a trading volume of 147,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,625. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.61. Glaukos Co. has a one year low of $40.45 and a one year high of $80.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.02.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 48.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Glaukos’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 3,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $222,277.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,444,519.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 3,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $222,277.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,444,519.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 42,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $3,298,035.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,438,716.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,506 shares of company stock valued at $12,965,520. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Glaukos by 257.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Glaukos by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Glaukos by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. 97.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

