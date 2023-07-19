Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,177 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $13,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $251,000. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $391,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $846,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 140.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.00.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $288.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.42. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $168.24 and a 52 week high of $289.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.67. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.42 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.33%.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.
