Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,177 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $13,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $251,000. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $391,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $846,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 140.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.00.

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $2,351,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,042 shares in the company, valued at $29,169,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $288.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.42. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $168.24 and a 52 week high of $289.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.67. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.42 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.33%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

