Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $207.44.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Repligen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Repligen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $156.59 on Wednesday. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $134.64 and a fifty-two week high of $262.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Repligen had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Repligen will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $161.15 per share, for a total transaction of $80,575.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,462.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Repligen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

