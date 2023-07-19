Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Northern Technologies International Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northern Technologies International in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 14th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.51 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Northern Technologies International’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Northern Technologies International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Northern Technologies International from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Technologies International in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Northern Technologies International Stock Down 1.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Technologies International

Shares of NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $12.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $113.75 million, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.98. Northern Technologies International has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 234.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.62% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.68%.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.