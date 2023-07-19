ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) and Meihua International Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:MHUA) Head to Head Review

ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report) and Meihua International Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and Meihua International Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReShape Lifesciences -367.65% -202.35% -133.82% Meihua International Medical Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and Meihua International Medical Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReShape Lifesciences $11.24 million 0.37 -$46.21 million N/A N/A Meihua International Medical Technologies $103.35 million 0.59 $6.24 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Meihua International Medical Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than ReShape Lifesciences.

ReShape Lifesciences has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meihua International Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ReShape Lifesciences and Meihua International Medical Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReShape Lifesciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Meihua International Medical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

ReShape Lifesciences currently has a consensus target price of $47.75, suggesting a potential upside of 3,285.80%. Given ReShape Lifesciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ReShape Lifesciences is more favorable than Meihua International Medical Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.0% of ReShape Lifesciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Meihua International Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of ReShape Lifesciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 66.6% of Meihua International Medical Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Meihua International Medical Technologies beats ReShape Lifesciences on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences Inc., a medical device company, provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy and ReShape Vest system, a laparoscopically implantable device to enable weight loss and stomach preservation. It also offers ReShapeCare virtual health coaching program, a program that supports healthy lifestyle changes for all medically managed weight-loss patients; and ReShape Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation, a technology that is in preclinical development for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus. In addition, the company provides Obalon Balloon System, a swallowable capsule used to track and display the location of the balloon during placement. The company was formerly known as EnteroMedics Inc. and changed its name to ReShape Lifesciences Inc. in 2017. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

About Meihua International Medical Technologies

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sells, and marketing of medical consumables in the People's Republic of China. The company offers class I, II, and III disposable medical devices. Its products include non-bottled products, such as brushes and ID bracelets; and polyethylene bottled products, such as eye drop and tablet bottles, as well as electronic pumps. The company also distributes disposable medical devices sourced from other manufacturers to customers in China. In addition, it offers COVID-19 products comprising disposable medical masks. The company serves hospitals, pharmacies, medical institutions, and medical equipment companies. It also exports its products to Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Yangzhou, the People's Republic of China. Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Bright Accomplish Limited.

