Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.26% of Essex Property Trust worth $35,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $476,588,000. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2,388.0% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 638,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,367,000 after purchasing an additional 613,092 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,367,000 after purchasing an additional 604,863 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 660.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,684,000 after purchasing an additional 199,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after purchasing an additional 184,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

ESS opened at $239.79 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $195.03 and a one year high of $300.33. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 122.55%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research cut Essex Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.24.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 251 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

