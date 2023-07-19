Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $27.88 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,713 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $27,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ServiceNow by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,149,000 after buying an additional 727,494 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,745,763,000 after purchasing an additional 288,522 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,452,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,728,956,000 after purchasing an additional 499,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,360,578,000 after purchasing an additional 90,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,254,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,255,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $597.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 304.65, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $539.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $476.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $602.00.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,180,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,101 shares of company stock valued at $16,282,198. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $660.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.84.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.