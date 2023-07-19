Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $30.07 Million Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,351 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $30,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $337.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $306.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.27. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $184.23 and a 1 year high of $337.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 11.15%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total value of $152,969.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.