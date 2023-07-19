Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $30.86 Million Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,515 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.25% of Builders FirstSource worth $30,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,262 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,979,910.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $1,362,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,122 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,769,434.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

NYSE:BLDR opened at $146.50 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $52.70 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.33. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLDR. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.33.

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

