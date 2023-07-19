Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $36.99 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $36,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares in the company, valued at $653,534.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,534.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,535 shares of company stock worth $21,414,854. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,531.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,050.21 and a 12-month high of $2,750.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,494.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,496.51.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $29.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.32 EPS for the current year.

AZO has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,716.00.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

