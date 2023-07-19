Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $41.23 Million Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,743 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of DuPont de Nemours worth $41,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of DD opened at $74.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.57. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $78.40. The company has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.40.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Barclays lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

