Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $46.51 Million Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 593,978 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 96,104 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.38% of Akamai Technologies worth $46,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $77,273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,310,113 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $110,443,000 after purchasing an additional 599,089 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $51,581,000 after purchasing an additional 422,434 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,134,716,000 after purchasing an additional 254,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $229,628,000 after purchasing an additional 147,339 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.91 per share, with a total value of $25,001.19. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,654,442.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 7,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $659,960.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,488.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.91 per share, for a total transaction of $25,001.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,654,442.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,811 shares of company stock valued at $500,723 and have sold 19,778 shares valued at $1,772,908. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of AKAM opened at $93.80 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $98.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.86 and its 200-day moving average is $84.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Recommended Stories

