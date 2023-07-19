Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,594,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,279 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.30% of First Horizon worth $28,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in First Horizon by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 21,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 224.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 93,088 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 154.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 30,801 shares in the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in First Horizon by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

FHN stock opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.47. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

In related news, Director William H. Fenstermaker bought 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,742.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other First Horizon news, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 256,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,345.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 246,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,742.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 42,036 shares of company stock valued at $436,725 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FHN shares. TheStreet cut shares of First Horizon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reinstates” rating on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

