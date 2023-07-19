Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 139,151 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,129,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 139,151 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.6% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.06% of Pfizer worth $127,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pfizer by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,340,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,741,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,573 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,150,472,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,479,407,000 after acquiring an additional 317,858 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $36.24 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day moving average of $40.74.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. StockNews.com lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

