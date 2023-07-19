Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 4,720 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.09% of L3Harris Technologies worth $34,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $196.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.57 and its 200 day moving average is $197.79. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.55 and a fifty-two week high of $255.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 95.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.