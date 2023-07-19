Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 50,000 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.06% of VMware worth $33,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of VMware by 20.0% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 297,697 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $37,167,000 after purchasing an additional 49,516 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in VMware by 7.7% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,030 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VMware by 3.5% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in VMware by 43.2% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,170 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the first quarter worth about $332,000. 46.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMW has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $509,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,596.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMW opened at $158.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.30, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.14. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $160.43.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 162.41% and a net margin of 9.57%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

