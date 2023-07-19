Reviewing Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) & Sector 10 (OTCMKTS:SECI)

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) and Sector 10 (OTCMKTS:SECI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Coloplast A/S and Sector 10’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coloplast A/S 21.62% 69.30% 33.77% Sector 10 N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coloplast A/S and Sector 10’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coloplast A/S $2.76 billion 9.48 $585.21 million $0.28 43.29 Sector 10 N/A N/A N/A ($3.43) 0.00

Analyst Recommendations

Coloplast A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Sector 10. Sector 10 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coloplast A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Coloplast A/S and Sector 10, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coloplast A/S 1 4 2 0 2.14 Sector 10 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coloplast A/S currently has a consensus price target of $900.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7,325.74%. Given Coloplast A/S’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Coloplast A/S is more favorable than Sector 10.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Coloplast A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Sector 10 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Coloplast A/S beats Sector 10 on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S develops and sells intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, Voice and Respiratory Care, and Wound & Skin Care segments. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand. The company also offers continence care products, such as Conveen Active urine bags; SpeediCath catheters that offer catheterization for both genders; and Peristeen, a transanal irrigation system. In addition, it provides wound care products comprising conforming dressing under the Biatain Silicone brand and hydrocolloid dressing under the Comfeel brand; and skin care products that include cleansers, moisturizers, skin protectants, antifungal products, hand cleanser, and odor control products, as well as InterDry, a skin fold management solution. Further, the company develops, produces, and markets products for the surgical treatment of urological and gynecological disorders, such as urinary stone diseases, benign prostate hyperplasia, voiding dysfunctions, erectile dysfunction, and urinary incontinence. Additionally, it offers voice and respiratory products, including medical devices for neck stoma under the Provox brand; and products for tracheostoma under the TRACOE brand. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Humlebæk, Denmark.

About Sector 10

Sector 10, Inc., a development stage company, markets MRU SRU product lines and various solutions related to mobile assets. Sector 10, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

