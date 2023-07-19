Reviewing Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) and Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED)

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Free Report) and Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Finward Bancorp and Oconee Federal Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finward Bancorp $83.54 million 1.22 $15.08 million $3.54 6.69 Oconee Federal Financial $18.05 million 4.71 $4.10 million $0.73 20.77

Finward Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Oconee Federal Financial. Finward Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oconee Federal Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

31.6% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Oconee Federal Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Oconee Federal Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Finward Bancorp and Oconee Federal Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finward Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Oconee Federal Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Finward Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.90%. Given Finward Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Finward Bancorp is more favorable than Oconee Federal Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oconee Federal Financial has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Finward Bancorp and Oconee Federal Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finward Bancorp 17.40% 11.64% 0.74% Oconee Federal Financial 20.66% 5.68% 0.73%

Dividends

Finward Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Oconee Federal Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Finward Bancorp pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oconee Federal Financial pays out 54.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Finward Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Finward Bancorp beats Oconee Federal Financial on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Finward Bancorp



Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans. Its loan products portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans that enable borrowers to purchase existing homes, refinance existing homes, or construct new homes; construction loans primarily to individuals and contractors; commercial real estate loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, household, or family purposes; home equity line of credit; home improvement loans and equity loans; commercial business loans; government loans; and loans to municipalities. The company also offers estate and retirement planning, guardianships, land trusts, profit sharing and 401(k) retirement plans, IRA and Keogh accounts, and investment agency accounts, as well as serves as the personal representative of estates, and acts as trustee for revocable and irrevocable trusts. In addition, it provides insurance and annuity investments to wealth management customers; holds real estate properties; and operates as a real estate investment trust. The company was formerly known as NorthWest Indiana Bancorp and changed its name to Finward Bancorp in May 2021. Finward Bancorp was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Munster, Indiana.

About Oconee Federal Financial



Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. It offers deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family and multi-family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; nonresidential real estate loans; construction and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; agricultural loans; and consumer and other loans, such as installment loans for various consumer purposes, including the purchase of automobiles, boats, and other legitimate personal purposes. It operates through its executive office and branch offices located in Oconee and Pickens counties, South Carolina; and Stephens and Rabun counties, Georgia. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Seneca, South Carolina. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is a subsidiary of Oconee Federal, MHC.

