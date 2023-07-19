Reviewing REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) and Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS)

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF – Get Free Report) and Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares REC Silicon ASA and Amtech Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REC Silicon ASA N/A N/A N/A Amtech Systems 13.87% 1.93% 1.38%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.8% of REC Silicon ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Amtech Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of Amtech Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REC Silicon ASA 1 0 0 0 1.00 Amtech Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for REC Silicon ASA and Amtech Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Amtech Systems has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.64%. Given Amtech Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amtech Systems is more favorable than REC Silicon ASA.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares REC Silicon ASA and Amtech Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REC Silicon ASA N/A N/A N/A $0.06 29.61 Amtech Systems $106.30 million 1.40 $17.37 million $1.06 10.00

Amtech Systems has higher revenue and earnings than REC Silicon ASA. Amtech Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than REC Silicon ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Amtech Systems beats REC Silicon ASA on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About REC Silicon ASA

REC Silicon ASA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells silicon materials for the solar and electronics industries worldwide. It offers various solar grade polysilicon for solar applications, including NextSi used for multi crystalline and monocrystalline solar ingot and wafer production in the manufacturing of solar modules. The company provides electronic grade polysilicon comprising Float Zone based devices that are used in motor control and power conversion processes for hybrid and electric vehicles, wind energy, and high voltage transmission, 5G communications, high-speed trains, Internet of Things, and big data; and Czochralski, an electronic grade polysilicon that principally used in manufacturing of semiconductor wafers. In addition, it offers silicon gases consisting of silane, dichlorosilane, monochlorosilane, and disilane. The company was formerly known as Renewable Energy Corporation ASA and changed its name to REC Silicon ASA in October 2013. REC Silicon ASA was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc. manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor; and Material and Substrate segments. The Semiconductor segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal processing equipment, including solder reflow ovens, horizontal diffusion furnaces, and custom high-temp belt furnaces for use by semiconductor, electronics, and electro/mechanical assembly manufacturers, as well as automotive and other industries; and diffusion and reflow thermal systems, as well as wafer polishing equipment and related services. The Material and Substrate segment manufactures and sells consumables and machinery for lapping and polishing of materials, such as silicon wafers for semiconductor products; sapphire substrates for LED lighting and mobile devices; silicon carbide wafers for LED and power device applications; various glass and silica components for 3D image transmission; quartz and ceramic components for telecommunications devices; and medical device components, and optical and photonics applications. This segment also offers substrate process chemicals for use in various manufacturing processes, including semiconductors, silicon and compound semiconductor wafers, and optics. The company sells its products through sales personnel, as well as a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. The company was formerly known as Quartz Engineering & Materials, Inc. and changed its name to Amtech Systems, Inc. in 1987. Amtech Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

