Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.13-$2.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19.

REXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Rexford Industrial Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Shares of REXR stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.99. 2,397,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,778. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $48.74 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 56.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $1,986,149.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,220.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 21.3% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

