Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RBBN shares. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ribbon Communications

In other Ribbon Communications news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland purchased 10,000 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,151,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,995,103.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 275.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 103.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.98. The stock had a trading volume of 350,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,568. The company has a market capitalization of $507.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ribbon Communications has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $4.84.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $186.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.97 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ribbon Communications will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ribbon Communications

(Get Free Report

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

See Also

