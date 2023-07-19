RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Shares Up 6.4% on Analyst Upgrade

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.4% on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $49.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. RingCentral traded as high as $42.38 and last traded at $42.35. Approximately 428,666 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,900,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.79.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RNG. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 12,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $413,999.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 312,533 shares in the company, valued at $10,713,631.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 12,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $413,999.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 312,533 shares in the company, valued at $10,713,631.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $115,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,096.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,276 shares of company stock worth $3,231,069. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RingCentral Trading Up 6.9 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 510.3% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,714,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,595 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 25.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,602,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,144,000 after acquiring an additional 940,926 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at $31,316,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth about $24,952,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth about $83,500,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average of $33.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 0.89.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $533.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.66 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

