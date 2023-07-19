Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,270,000 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the June 15th total of 7,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Rithm Capital Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of RITM opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.81. Rithm Capital has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $783.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.88 million. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rithm Capital will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 178.57%.

RITM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Institutional Trading of Rithm Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in Rithm Capital by 17.5% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 12,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 135,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 65,065 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 18,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. 44.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.