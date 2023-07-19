RKL Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

RKL Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,835 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.9% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $554.50. The stock had a trading volume of 438,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,719. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $518.90 and a 200 day moving average of $501.53. The stock has a market cap of $245.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $564.75.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. William Blair began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.32.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

