RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

RKL Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $203,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 35.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,756 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE IBM traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $135.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,628,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,667,920. The firm has a market cap of $123.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 337.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.18.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

