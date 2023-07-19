RKL Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 68,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $370,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
VOT stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.61. The company had a trading volume of 117,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,768. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $163.55 and a 12 month high of $215.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.90.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.