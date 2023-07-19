RKL Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 68,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $370,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOT stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.61. The company had a trading volume of 117,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,768. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $163.55 and a 12 month high of $215.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.90.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

