RKL Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.92.

Shares of TSLA traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $295.42. 68,552,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,928,625. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.74. The company has a market cap of $936.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.28, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,299 in the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

