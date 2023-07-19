RKL Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

RKL Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 316,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,745,000 after buying an additional 39,132 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROP stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $481.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $462.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $445.46. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $483.03.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.83.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

