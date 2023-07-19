RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 239 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,976,000 after acquiring an additional 194,301 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,694,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after acquiring an additional 920,965 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,311,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,077,000 after acquiring an additional 927,882 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,902,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,202,000 after acquiring an additional 455,706 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $86.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,273,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,303,095. The company has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.02. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $102.37.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

