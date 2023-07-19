RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 358 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $195.65. The stock had a trading volume of 265,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,867. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.31 and its 200 day moving average is $180.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $131.77 and a twelve month high of $199.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.86%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $784,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,116 shares in the company, valued at $8,338,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,677. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $201.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.25.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.