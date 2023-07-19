RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 674 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

RKL Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Trading Down 0.4 %

NKE stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.29. 2,409,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,904,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.84.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.03.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

