RKL Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.49. 259,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,813. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $102.18.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

