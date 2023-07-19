Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $483.00 to $503.00. The company traded as high as $483.03 and last traded at $480.78, with a volume of 21217 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $480.20.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ROP. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.83.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 316,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,745,000 after purchasing an additional 39,132 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $462.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $445.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.38%.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.